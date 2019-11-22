Home
Resources
More Obituaries for William LOVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John "Jack" LOVE

Add a Memory
William John "Jack" LOVE Notice
LOVE William John (Jack) Passed away peacefully at Narracan Gardens Aged Care Moe, on November 19th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. AGED 92 YEARS Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 66 Years. Much loved father and father in law of Lorraine, Laurie and Brenda, Leo and Terri, Pat (Dec), Julie and Dan, Willie (Dec), Paul and Trudi, Kate and Ken, Christine, Ellie and Darren, Ming and Greg, and Eric. Adored Pop to all his grand and great grandchildren. Jacks funeral will be held Monday November 25th at Yallourn Victoria. Latrobe Valley Funeral Services 03 51 261111 latrobevalleyfunerals.com.au
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -