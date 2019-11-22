|
LOVE William John (Jack) Passed away peacefully at Narracan Gardens Aged Care Moe, on November 19th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. AGED 92 YEARS Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 66 Years. Much loved father and father in law of Lorraine, Laurie and Brenda, Leo and Terri, Pat (Dec), Julie and Dan, Willie (Dec), Paul and Trudi, Kate and Ken, Christine, Ellie and Darren, Ming and Greg, and Eric. Adored Pop to all his grand and great grandchildren. Jacks funeral will be held Monday November 25th at Yallourn Victoria. Latrobe Valley Funeral Services 03 51 261111 latrobevalleyfunerals.com.au
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 22, 2019