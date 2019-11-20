|
|
WATTS Wendy Claudine Late of Taree, formerly of Nelson Bay.
Passed away peacefully on Friday 15th November 2019.
Aged 78 years
Beloved wife of Max. Loving Mum of Wes, Jeff and stepson Michael. Cherished Nanna of her seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, will be dearly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Wendy's Funeral service is to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 21st November prior to her interment in the Pampoolah Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 20, 2019