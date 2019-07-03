|
|
BRISLANE Warren Paul "Wazza" Late of Taree.
Passed away peacefully on Friday 28th June 2019.
Aged 44 years
Dearly loved son of Enid & Pat and stepson of Bruce. Much loved brother of Michael, Shane, Darren, Kylie, Michelle and Tracy. A special uncle and great uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Warren Brislane are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 10.00 am on Friday 5th July. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Unit at Manning Base Hospital would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on July 3, 2019