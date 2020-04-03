Home
Violet O'CONNELL

Violet O'CONNELL Notice
O'CONNELL Violet Late of Tuncurry and formerly of Taree,

Passed away peacefully on Friday, 27th March 2020.



Aged 82 years.



Devoted and exceptional mum to Paul & Jill, 'You were always there for us and put us first mum'. Cherished Grandmother of Adam, Cassie, Georgie and Lachlan

Daughter of Jim (dec) and Blanche (dec). And much loved sister of Lynne, Avril, Tonia, and Alan. Will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends.



A Private Service will be held for Violet due to current circumstances.



Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 3, 2020
