BROWN Veleita Verle Recently of Saint Pauls Cundletown, formerly of Bruntnell Street Taree. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 30th July 2019.



Aged 83 years



Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Loving Mum of Margie & Ron, Judy & Allan, Jackie & John, Jeff & Shona, Valda & Martin, Mervyn & Sylvia, Therese & Harry, Michelle & Mick, Veronica & Paul, David & Kerrie. Devoted Nan to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by her surviving sisters Veronica and Robyn. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Veleita Verle Brown are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Wednesday 7th August. Donations in lieu of flowers to Saint Pauls Hostel would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 2, 2019
