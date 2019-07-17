Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Gertrude NELSON

Add a Memory
Thelma Gertrude NELSON Notice
NELSON Thelma Gertrude Known as Thel. Late of Shoal Bay, Formerly of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 10th July 2019.

Aged 99 years, 4 Months.

Beloved wife of Arthur (dec). Loving mother and mother in-law to Colin, Robyn & Mick and Adrian(Dec). Proud and loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Thelma's Funeral Service to be held at the Uniting Church, Chatham on Saturday 20th July 2019 commencing at 10.00am, prior to a private cremation



logo
Published in Manning River Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.