NELSON Thelma Gertrude Known as Thel. Late of Shoal Bay, Formerly of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 10th July 2019.
Aged 99 years, 4 Months.
Beloved wife of Arthur (dec). Loving mother and mother in-law to Colin, Robyn & Mick and Adrian(Dec). Proud and loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Thelma's Funeral Service to be held at the Uniting Church, Chatham on Saturday 20th July 2019 commencing at 10.00am, prior to a private cremation
Published in Manning River Times on July 17, 2019