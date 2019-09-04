Home
Terrence Joseph "Terry" CLARKE

Terrence Joseph "Terry" CLARKE Notice
CLARKE Terrence Joseph "Terry" Late of Wingham, Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 27th August 2019.



Aged 61 years



Much loved partner of Roxanne. Cherished Dad of Shannon, Ellisa, Tina and Jodi. Loved stepdad of Harry, Carissa, Amy, Renai, Nathan (dec), Leroy, Tyson, Kelsey and Bobbie-Lee.



Loved son of Barbara &Thomas Clarke and David Bungie (dec). Loved Pop to all his grandchildren and one great granddaughter, sadly missed by his brothers, sisters and all extended family and friends.



Terry's Funeral Service will be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Victoria St Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Friday 6th September, prior to his interment in the Redbank Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mesothelioma Research 'Asbestos' would be greatly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 4, 2019
