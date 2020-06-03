Home
Terence Joseph "Terry" MASON


1929 - 2020
Terence Joseph "Terry" MASON Notice
MASON Terence Joseph "Terry" Late of Karingal Gardens and formerly of Kanangra Drive, Taree.

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28th May 2020.



Aged 90 years



Beloved husband of Monica. Much loved son of Netta and Oliver(both dec). Dearly loved brother of Marie(dec) Charlie(dec) Leila(dec) Patricia(dec), Oliver, Clare(dec), Anne, Cath, Colleen(dec), Josephine, Judith, Tony and James. Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends. A special person in the lives of his New Zealand family.



The relatives and friends of the late Terry Mason are respectfully informed of his passing. A Private family Requiem Mass for Terry was celebrated in Taree.



Published in Manning River Times on June 3, 2020
