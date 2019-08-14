|
HAZELL Suzanne Lorraine Late of Taree, formerly of Moruya. Passed away peacefully on Friday 9th August 2019.
Aged 78 years
Married to and loved by Keith for over sixty years. Loved Mother of Peter, Terry and Gregory. Cherished Nan to nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Suzanne's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11:30 am on Thursday 15th August.
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 14, 2019