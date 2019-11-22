|
|
BROWN Shirley Late of Wingham. Passed away on Monday 11th November 2019.
Aged 81 years
Dearly loved wife of Rob. Cherished Mum of Leanne & Steve (dec) and Warrick. Much loved Nan of Chelsea, Simeon, Skye, Isaac and Joshua. Sadly missed by all extended family and friends.
Shirley's Funeral Service will be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, Bent Street Wingham, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 27th November, prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 22, 2019