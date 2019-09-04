Home
CUMMINGS Shane Late Wingham. Passed away suddenly on Friday 30th August 2019.



Aged 45 years



Dearly loved son of Les (dec) & Joyce. Loving brother of Joanne (dec). A special uncle to Reece. Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Shane Cummings are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Wednesday 4th September. Donations in lieu of flowers to Taree Lung Net would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 4, 2019
