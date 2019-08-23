Home
Russell Hayden "Russ" DAVIS

Russell Hayden "Russ" DAVIS Notice
DAVIS Russell Hayden "Russ" Late of Wingham and formerly of Narooma.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 20th August 2019.



Aged 75 years



Beloved husband of Lorraine. Loving father of Tim & Chris, Vicki & Pino, Jo & Lacey. Devoted Pop to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Russ Davis are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 3.00pm on Monday 26th August. Donations in lieu of flowers to Manning Base Hospital Oncology Department would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 23, 2019
