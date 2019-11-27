|
SAXBY Roy Edward
Late of Taree.
Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd November 2019.
Aged 88 Years
Much loved husband of Joan.
Devoted and loving father of Brian & Cara, Paul & Libby, Louise & Adam, John & Martine.
Adored grandpa of Jessica, Freya, Joseph, Anna, Anneeka, Henry and Lucy, and great granddaughter Olivia. Sadly missed by his sisters Jacqueline and Beverley.
Roy's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens on Thursday 28th November commencing at 2:00pm, followed by Roy's interment in the Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to Local Bush Fire Relief would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 27, 2019