Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens
Roy Edward SAXBY

Roy Edward SAXBY Notice
SAXBY Roy Edward

Late of Taree.

Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd November 2019.



Aged 88 Years



Much loved husband of Joan.



Devoted and loving father of Brian & Cara, Paul & Libby, Louise & Adam, John & Martine.



Adored grandpa of Jessica, Freya, Joseph, Anna, Anneeka, Henry and Lucy, and great granddaughter Olivia. Sadly missed by his sisters Jacqueline and Beverley.



Roy's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens on Thursday 28th November commencing at 2:00pm, followed by Roy's interment in the Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to Local Bush Fire Relief would be warmly appreciated.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 27, 2019
