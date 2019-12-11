|
CLARKE Rosalind Late of Taree and formerly of Purfleet,
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th December 2019.
Aged 69 years
Beloved wife of Raymond (dec). Loving Mum of Roslyn, Tracey, Derek, Dorothy, Kasandra and Cyril. Cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many. Will be sadly missed by her brothers, sisters and all extended family.
Rosalind's Funeral Service is to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Victoria Street, Taree, commencing at 1.00 pm on Monday 16th December, prior to her interment in the Redbank Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 11, 2019