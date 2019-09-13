|
|
MURRAY Ronald Albert Hugh Better known of as Ron
Late of Storm Village Nursing Home, Taree, formerly of Brandy Creek, Cooplacurripa. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th September 2019.
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Cherished Dad of Nerida & Denny, Tracey (dec) & Stephen, Rhonda & Terry, Warwick & Belinda. Much loved Grandad of Bianca & Liam, Aaron, Matthew, Emma, Jack, Rhys, Hugo, Angus, Joel, Lachlan, Felix and Great Grandad of Henry and James. Loved by his brothers, sisters and all extended family and friends.
Ron's Funeral service is to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 18th September, prior to interment in Pampoolah Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 13, 2019