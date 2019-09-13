Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Albert Hugh MURRAY

Add a Memory
Ronald Albert Hugh MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Ronald Albert Hugh Better known of as Ron



Late of Storm Village Nursing Home, Taree, formerly of Brandy Creek, Cooplacurripa. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th September 2019.



Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Cherished Dad of Nerida & Denny, Tracey (dec) & Stephen, Rhonda & Terry, Warwick & Belinda. Much loved Grandad of Bianca & Liam, Aaron, Matthew, Emma, Jack, Rhys, Hugo, Angus, Joel, Lachlan, Felix and Great Grandad of Henry and James. Loved by his brothers, sisters and all extended family and friends.



Ron's Funeral service is to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 18th September, prior to interment in Pampoolah Cemetery.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.