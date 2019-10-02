Home
Services
Penrose Funerals
40 Boorowa Street,
Young, New South Wales 2594
02 6382 5998
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MCMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert or 'Barnacle Bob' "Braveheart" MCMILLAN

Add a Memory
Robert or 'Barnacle Bob' "Braveheart" MCMILLAN Notice
McMILLAN Robert Known as 'BRAVEHEART' or 'Barnacle Bob' Formerly of Baulkham Hills, Beacon Hill, Port Macquarie, Taree and Late of Grenfell. Passed away on 24th September 2019. AGED 75 YEARS Adored father and father in-law of Carly and Peter Brown and Fiona and Phillip Mott. Cherished Grandad of William, Brooke, Timothy and Makayla. Dearly missed by his surviving sister Margaret Fleming. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A funeral service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Friday 4 October 2019 at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Grenfell commencing at 1.00pm. Following the service, Bob will be taken for a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at Bob's service to the Black Dog Institute. 02 6382 5998 www.penrosefunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices