McMILLAN Robert Known as 'BRAVEHEART' or 'Barnacle Bob' Formerly of Baulkham Hills, Beacon Hill, Port Macquarie, Taree and Late of Grenfell. Passed away on 24th September 2019. AGED 75 YEARS Adored father and father in-law of Carly and Peter Brown and Fiona and Phillip Mott. Cherished Grandad of William, Brooke, Timothy and Makayla. Dearly missed by his surviving sister Margaret Fleming. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A funeral service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Friday 4 October 2019 at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Grenfell commencing at 1.00pm. Following the service, Bob will be taken for a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at Bob's service to the Black Dog Institute. 02 6382 5998 www.penrosefunerals.com.au
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 2, 2019