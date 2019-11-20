Home
5 Flett Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
(02) 6552 1057
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel
Pampoolah
View Map
Robert Charles DENHAM

Robert Charles DENHAM Notice
DENHAM Robert Charles Known as Bob

Late of Taree

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12th November 2019

Aged 80 years

Devoted partner of Pauline. Father to Grant, stepfather to Katherine and Christine, grand father to Lelani. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's Funeral Service to be held at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pampoolah on Friday 22nd November 2019 commencing at 2.00pm prior to cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taree Lions Clubs Bushfire Relief Appeal would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 20, 2019
