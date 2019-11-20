|
|
DENHAM Robert Charles Known as Bob
Late of Taree
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12th November 2019
Aged 80 years
Devoted partner of Pauline. Father to Grant, stepfather to Katherine and Christine, grand father to Lelani. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's Funeral Service to be held at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pampoolah on Friday 22nd November 2019 commencing at 2.00pm prior to cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taree Lions Clubs Bushfire Relief Appeal would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 20, 2019