Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita GODFREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita May GODFREY

Add a Memory
Rita May GODFREY Notice
GODFREY Rita May (former teacher at Chatham High)



Late of Bishop Tyrrell Place Nursing Home

Cundletown,formerly of Dingo Creek, Wherrol Flat. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 25th August 2019.



Aged 95 years



Loving Wife of Bert (dec). Devoted Mum of Allan & Lucy, Collin & Janelle, Roslyn & Les (Quick), Bruce & Kerrie, Jennifer & Garry (Williams). Cherished Marnie to her Twelve Grandchildren and Fourteen Great Grandchildren. Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.



Rita's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 12.00noon on Thursday 29th August.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.