|
|
GODFREY Rita May (former teacher at Chatham High)
Late of Bishop Tyrrell Place Nursing Home
Cundletown,formerly of Dingo Creek, Wherrol Flat. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 25th August 2019.
Aged 95 years
Loving Wife of Bert (dec). Devoted Mum of Allan & Lucy, Collin & Janelle, Roslyn & Les (Quick), Bruce & Kerrie, Jennifer & Garry (Williams). Cherished Marnie to her Twelve Grandchildren and Fourteen Great Grandchildren. Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Rita's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 12.00noon on Thursday 29th August.
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 28, 2019