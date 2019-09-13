Home
Raymond John FLETCHER

Raymond John FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER Raymond John Late of Robertson Street Taree, formerly of Coopernook. Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 10th September 2019.



Aged 73 years



Much loved friend of Heather. Loving Dad of Scott & Vicki, Brian & Amanda, Neil, Emma & Craig. Devoted Pop to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The relatives and friends of the late Ray Fletcher are respectfully invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Tinonee Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday 17th September.



Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 13, 2019
