Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Phyllis Margery "Phyl" BAULMAN

Phyllis Margery "Phyl" BAULMAN Notice
BAULMAN Phyllis Margery "Phyl" Recently of Bishop Tyrrell Place and formerly of Old Bar.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 19th May 2020.



Aged 93 years





Beloved wife of Harry(dec). Loving Mum of John & Ghislaine, Marianne & John, Jayne & Michael, Bill & Jan, Steve & Sharynne. Devoted Nan to all her grandchildren and Nan Nan to her great grandchildren. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Phyl Baulman are respectfully informed of her passing. A private cremation will be held in Taree with a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.



Published in Manning River Times on May 22, 2020
