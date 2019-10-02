|
|
BARNETT Peter Joseph Late of Wingham Road Taree, passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th September 2019.
Aged 74 years
Beloved husband of Hilda. Will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Peter Barnett are respectfully invited to celebrate his Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Albert Street Taree, commencing at 2.00 pm on Thursday 3rd October, prior to his interment in Dawson River Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 2, 2019