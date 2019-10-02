Home
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Peter Joseph BARNETT

Peter Joseph BARNETT Notice
BARNETT Peter Joseph Late of Wingham Road Taree, passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th September 2019.



Aged 74 years



Beloved husband of Hilda. Will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Peter Barnett are respectfully invited to celebrate his Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Albert Street Taree, commencing at 2.00 pm on Thursday 3rd October, prior to his interment in Dawson River Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 2, 2019
