Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick BUNGIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Stephen BUNGIE

Add a Memory
Patrick Stephen BUNGIE Notice
BUNGIE Patrick Stephen Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Friday 19th July 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Aged 65 Years



Loved son of Patrick John and Elizabeth Bungie (Dec). Loved brother of Isabel, Vienna, Venice, Sherry, Terry and Tess. Predeceased by Trevor, Gloria Lawrence, Cecil, Barry and Dennis. Sadly missed by his all Aunties and Uncles, Nieces and Nephews and his extended family



Patrick's Funeral Service will be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Victoria Street Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Tuesday 30th July, prior to his interment in the Redbank Cemetery.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.