BUNGIE Patrick Stephen Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Friday 19th July 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Aged 65 Years
Loved son of Patrick John and Elizabeth Bungie (Dec). Loved brother of Isabel, Vienna, Venice, Sherry, Terry and Tess. Predeceased by Trevor, Gloria Lawrence, Cecil, Barry and Dennis. Sadly missed by his all Aunties and Uncles, Nieces and Nephews and his extended family
Patrick's Funeral Service will be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Victoria Street Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Tuesday 30th July, prior to his interment in the Redbank Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on July 26, 2019