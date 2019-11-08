Home
MARTYN Patrick 'Pat' 2nd November 2019. Formerly of Bulahdelah and Wherrol Flat. Late of Stockton. AGED 84 YEARS Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Cherished dad of Melissa, Joanne, Adam and David. Devoted pop to his eleven adored grandchildren. Loved brother, uncle, father-in-law and brother-in-law. Patrick's funeral will be held in the Catholic Church, Dunbar St, Stockton on Monday 11th November 2019 commencing at 11a.m, prior to interment in the Stockton Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 8, 2019
