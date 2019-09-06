|
|
SMITH Patricia Ellen Late of Taree.
Passed away peacefully on 3rd September 2019.
Aged 93 years
Beloved wife of Arthur(dec). Cherished mum to Rosie and mother-in-law of Adam. Much loved Nanna to Hamish and Finlay. Will be dearly missed by surviving sister Rose, the Ellrott Family of Rockhampton and her many friends.
Ellen's Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady Of The Rosary Church, Taree commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 12th September prior to private cremation.
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 6, 2019