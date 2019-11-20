|
|
CARLE Norma Joan Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16th November 2019.
Aged 88 Years
Loved Mother of Robert & Linda (dec), Garry, Vicki & Gary (dec) and Michael (dec). Cherished Nanna to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.
Norma's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium on Monday 25th November commencing at 10.00am.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 20, 2019