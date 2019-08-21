Home
Noel Robert MCINTOSH

Noel Robert MCINTOSH Notice
MCINTOSH Noel Robert Died peacefully aged 92.



Greatly loved and admired by Alison; Neva (dec.); Ruth and Ian; Wendy and Gary; Rebecca, Dan, Sophie and Lizzie; and Stephen; and also by his extended Victorian families.



Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Friday 23 August. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 21, 2019
