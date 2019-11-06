Home
More Obituaries for Neville KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville KENNEDY

Neville KENNEDY Notice
KENNEDY Neville Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 30th October 2019.



Aged 68 years



Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Much loved Dad of Alan & Sarah and Mathew(dec).

Cherished Poppy of Paul, Jason and Chelsea. Sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.



Neville's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Friday 8th November. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Council Australia would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 6, 2019
