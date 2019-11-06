|
|
KENNEDY Neville Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 30th October 2019.
Aged 68 years
Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Much loved Dad of Alan & Sarah and Mathew(dec).
Cherished Poppy of Paul, Jason and Chelsea. Sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.
Neville's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Friday 8th November. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Council Australia would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 6, 2019