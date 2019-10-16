Home
Mavis Joyce COLLIER

Mavis Joyce COLLIER Notice
COLLIER Mavis Joyce Late of Old Bar.

Passed away peacefully on Friday 11th October 2019.



Aged 78 years



Beloved wife of Jumbo(dec). Loving mum of Barry, Michael, Scott, Darren and Chris. Devoted Nan to her fourteen grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by her six siblings and pre-deceased by four. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Mavis Joyce Collier are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 10.00am TODAY Wednesday 16th October, prior to her interment in Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to NSW Ambulance would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 16, 2019
