Mary Patricia UNGER

Mary Patricia UNGER Notice
UNGER Mary Patricia Better known as Pat.



Late of Upper Lansdowne.

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019.



Aged 89 years



Dearly Loved wife of Gerard(dec). Much loved mum of Paul & Anne, Brian & Diane, David & Elaine, Bernadette & Matt.Special Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Sadly missed by all extended family and friends.



'Together Gardening'



Pat's Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at Our Lady Of The Rosary Catholic Church, Taree commencing at 10.00am on Tuesday 30th July prior to interment in The Dawson River Cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on July 26, 2019
