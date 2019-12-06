Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St Matthews Anglican Church
Wingham
NORTH (Bracken) Mary Maureen

Late of Tinonee and formerly of Ashlea Road, Wingham.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4th December 2019.



Aged 83 years



Beloved wife of Derek(dec). Loving Mum of Gregory(dec), Pamela, Helen-Louise and Peter.

Much loved Gran of Nicholas, John, Sarah, Chelsea, Jarrah, Chris and great grandchildren Jordan, Allesandra and Jaxon. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Mary North are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service at St Matthews Anglican Church, Wingham, commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday 10th December, prior to her private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to W.I.R.E.S. would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 6, 2019
