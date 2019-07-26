|
|
RAMSAY Mark Ashley
Late of Karuah. Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 16th July 2019.
Aged 65 years
Much loved Dad of Shayne, Nicole and Brett. Loved grandfather to all his grandchildren.
Dearly loved son of Fred(dec) & Darolyn. Cherished brother of
Phillip(dec), Sharon(dec) and Cynthia. Special companion Pixie (K9).
Sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.
Mark's Funeral Service was held on Tuesday 23rd July prior to cremation, at his request.
Published in Manning River Times on July 26, 2019