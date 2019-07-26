Home
Mark Ashley RAMSAY


1954 - 2019
Mark Ashley RAMSAY Notice
RAMSAY Mark Ashley

Late of Karuah. Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 16th July 2019.



Aged 65 years



Much loved Dad of Shayne, Nicole and Brett. Loved grandfather to all his grandchildren.

Dearly loved son of Fred(dec) & Darolyn. Cherished brother of

Phillip(dec), Sharon(dec) and Cynthia. Special companion Pixie (K9).

Sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.



Mark's Funeral Service was held on Tuesday 23rd July prior to cremation, at his request.



Published in Manning River Times on July 26, 2019
