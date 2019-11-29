|
|
HAMMOND Marie Late of Saint Pauls Cundletown and formerly of John Hall Drive Taree.
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd November 2019.
Aged 93 years
Beloved wife of John (dec). Loving mum of Julie & Ken, Phillip & Kim, Graeme & Steph and Paul. Devoted Nan of Josh, Sam, Anna, Corey, Adam, Jamie, Matt, Nic, Dom, Gabby, Simmi, Megan and Jonno. Great Nan to her eight great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by her sister Mary and all her extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Marie Hammond are respectfully invited to celebrate her Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Albert Street Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 12th December prior to her interment in Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 29, 2019