|
|
BURGESS Maria Anne Therese Late of Redbank Road
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 25th December 2019
Aged 50 Years
Much loved mother of Samuel. Loved daughter of Harold and Carmel (Dec). Sadly missed by her sisters Jane and Laurice, and predeceased by her sister Emily.
Maria's Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Albert Street, Taree, commencing at 11am on Thursday, 2nd January prior to her interment at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Jan. 1, 2020