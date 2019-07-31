|
WHATSON Margaret Ellen Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully
on Saturday 27th July 2019.
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved wife of James (Fred). Cherished Mum of Garry, Sharon, Wendy and their Partners. Much loved Nanny Googs to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by all her sisters, brothers, extended family and friends.
Margaret's Funeral Service is to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, commencing at 1.00pm on Thursday
1st August. Donations in lieu of flowers to Can Assist Manning Valley would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on July 31, 2019