Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
St Johns Anglican Church
Victoria Street
Taree
Interment
Following Services
Tuncurry Cemetery
Margaret Anne STORUM

Margaret Anne STORUM Notice
STORUM Margaret Anne Late of Taree, passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th March 2020.



Aged 76 years



Beloved wife of Bruce. Much loved daughter of Bob & Doris Smith (both dec). Will be dearly missed by her siblings Pat & Ken Minto and Robert Smith. Pre-deceased by her sisters Pam Robinson and Janice Moltzen. A special Aunt and Great Aunt to all her nieces and nephews.



The relatives and friends of the late Margaret Storum are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Victoria Street Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 23rd March, prior to her private interment in the Tuncurry Cemetery. Lady bowlers are warmly invited to attend in Blazers.



Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 20, 2020
