BELL Lorna Irene Late of Taree.
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 18th October 2019.
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved wife of Kevin(dec). Cherished Mum of Mick & Maz, Ron & Toni, Brian & Sandra, Paul & Angie. Much Loved Nan of Andrew, Sarah, Griff, Nicholas, Cameron, Grace and Harry. Great grandchildren Lola and Billie. Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Lorna's Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Dawson River Cemetery Cundletown, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 23rd October.
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 23, 2019