Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Lloyd George MCBROOM

Lloyd George MCBROOM Notice
MCBROOM Lloyd George Late of Saint Pauls Hostel, Cundletown. Passed away peacefully on Friday 9th August 2019.



Aged 90 years



Much loved husband of Valerie (dec). Dearly loved Brother of Dallas, Una and Ina. Pre deceased by his siblings Tom, Jean, John and Nita. Sadly missed by all extended family and friends.



Lloyd's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 1.00pm on Thursday 15th August.



Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 14, 2019
