|
|
ADDISON Lita Mirriam "Lee" Late of Hallidays Point.
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12th August 2019.
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of Ray(dec). Loving mother of Stephen, Graham & Julie. Much loved grandmother of Andrew & Sally, and Robert. Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Lita's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 1.00pm on Monday 19th August.
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 16, 2019