Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Lita ADDISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lita Mirriam "Lee" ADDISON

Add a Memory
Lita Mirriam "Lee" ADDISON Notice
ADDISON Lita Mirriam "Lee" Late of Hallidays Point.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12th August 2019.



Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of Ray(dec). Loving mother of Stephen, Graham & Julie. Much loved grandmother of Andrew & Sally, and Robert. Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.



Lita's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 1.00pm on Monday 19th August.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.