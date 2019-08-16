Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin John SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Kevin John SULLIVAN Notice
SULLIVAN Kevin John Late of Estia Health Taree, formerly of Bulga Road Wingham. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday 12th August 2019.



Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec). Cherished Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather. Sadly missed Brother and Uncle to all his extended family and friends.



Kevin's Funeral Service is to be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Catholic Church, Farquhar Street, Wingham commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 22nd August, prior to his interment in the Gloucester Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.