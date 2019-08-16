|
|
SULLIVAN Kevin John Late of Estia Health Taree, formerly of Bulga Road Wingham. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday 12th August 2019.
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec). Cherished Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather. Sadly missed Brother and Uncle to all his extended family and friends.
Kevin's Funeral Service is to be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Catholic Church, Farquhar Street, Wingham commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 22nd August, prior to his interment in the Gloucester Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 16, 2019