SCHNEIDER Kenneth James "Ken" Late of Glenthorne, formerly of Oxley Island.
Passed away peacefully on 4th September 2019.
Aged 91 years
Loving husband of Marie.
Cherished father and father-in-law to Patricia & Lenny, Peter & Libby, Helen & Alan, Mark & Janette, Brian & Lyn and Annette & Graeme.
Much loved Poppy to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends.
Ken's Funeral Service will be held in Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Church, Albert Street Taree commencing at 10.00am on Friday 13th September prior to interment in the Dawson Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 11, 2019