Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth SCHNEIDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth James "Ken" SCHNEIDER

Add a Memory
Kenneth James "Ken" SCHNEIDER Notice
SCHNEIDER Kenneth James "Ken" Late of Glenthorne, formerly of Oxley Island.

Passed away peacefully on 4th September 2019.



Aged 91 years



Loving husband of Marie.

Cherished father and father-in-law to Patricia & Lenny, Peter & Libby, Helen & Alan, Mark & Janette, Brian & Lyn and Annette & Graeme.

Much loved Poppy to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends.



Ken's Funeral Service will be held in Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Church, Albert Street Taree commencing at 10.00am on Friday 13th September prior to interment in the Dawson Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.