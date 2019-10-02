Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth HIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth "Michael" HIGGINS

Add a Memory
Kenneth "Michael" HIGGINS Notice
HIGGINS Kenneth "Michael" Late of Taree, formerly of Illawarra. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 26th September 2019.



Aged 68 years



Dearly loved husband of Rhonda (dec). Much loved Dad of Simon, Tracy & Jay and Matt & Ashleigh. Cherished Do-Da of Taya, Abby, Axel, Mack, and Ellie. Loved brother and brother in law of Nick and Christine. Loved Uncle of Adam, Kellie and Luke. Sadly missed by all extended family and friends.



Michael's Funeral Service is to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium Pampoolah, commencing at 10.00am on Thursday 3rd October. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.