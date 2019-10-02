|
|
HIGGINS Kenneth "Michael" Late of Taree, formerly of Illawarra. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 26th September 2019.
Aged 68 years
Dearly loved husband of Rhonda (dec). Much loved Dad of Simon, Tracy & Jay and Matt & Ashleigh. Cherished Do-Da of Taya, Abby, Axel, Mack, and Ellie. Loved brother and brother in law of Nick and Christine. Loved Uncle of Adam, Kellie and Luke. Sadly missed by all extended family and friends.
Michael's Funeral Service is to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium Pampoolah, commencing at 10.00am on Thursday 3rd October. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 2, 2019