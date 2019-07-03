Home
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Kenneth FROST

Kenneth FROST Notice
FROST Kenneth Late of Tinonee.

Passed away suddenly on Monday 17th June 2019.



Aged 73 Years



Sadly missed by Judy.

Much loved Dad of Alison and Todd, and son Christopher(dec).

Cherished Granddad of Hannah and Callum.

Loved brother of Judith.



Ken's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens

commencing at 2.00pm on Friday 5th July.

RSL Sub-Branch members and Ex Service persons are warmly invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on July 3, 2019
