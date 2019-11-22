Home
Requiem Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of The Rosary Church
Albert St
Taree
Julie Constance FLETCHER

Julie Constance FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER Julie Constance

Late of Johns River was tragically taken from all who loved her on the 8th November 2019.



Aged 63 years



Beloved daughter of Brian and Athelie Fletcher(both dec).

Sister to Robin(dec) and Daintry.

Julie will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews and all her extended family and her many friends.



Julie's Requiem Mass will be held in Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Albert St, Taree commencing at 11.00am on Friday 13th December prior to her interment in the Dawson River Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Local Rural Fire Service Brigades would be warmly appreciated.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 22, 2019
