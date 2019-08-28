|
LAMOTTE Joyce Ellen Late of Storm Village, formerly of Hooke Street Chatham.
Passed away peacefully on Friday 16th August 2019.
Aged 91 years
Beloved wife of John (dec). Loving Mum of Susan & John, Yvonne, Bruce & Beverley, Ross, Donna & Darren. Devoted Nan to Luke, Rayna, Natalie, Brent, Todd, Zac, Hayley, Kumari, Rhys and Great Nan to Zahleigh. Will be sadly missed by her brothers, extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the Late Joyce Ellen Lamotte are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Marks Anglican Church, Storm Village, Coachwood Drive, Taree, commencing at 10.30am on Friday 30th August prior to her private cremation. Please feel free to wear bright clothing if you wish.
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 28, 2019