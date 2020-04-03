Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for John THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stewart THOMPSON

Add a Memory
John Stewart THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON John Stewart Presbyterian Minister



Late of Taree,

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th March 2020.



Aged 74 years.



Beloved husband of Betty. Beloved Uncle of Donna, Brenda, Debbie and their families. A special man in the lives of Belita & Paul, Clare, Helen, Rodney and their families.



'Psalm 23'



The relatives and friends of the late John Thompson are respectfully informed of his passing. A family only Memorial service is to held at the Presbyterian Church, Albert Street Taree.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -