|
|
THOMPSON John Stewart Presbyterian Minister
Late of Taree,
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th March 2020.
Aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Betty. Beloved Uncle of Donna, Brenda, Debbie and their families. A special man in the lives of Belita & Paul, Clare, Helen, Rodney and their families.
'Psalm 23'
The relatives and friends of the late John Thompson are respectfully informed of his passing. A family only Memorial service is to held at the Presbyterian Church, Albert Street Taree.
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 3, 2020