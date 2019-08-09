Home
Resources
More Obituaries for John MILLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ross MILLIGAN

Add a Memory
John Ross MILLIGAN Notice
MILLIGAN John Ross Late of Kurri Kurri

Formerly of Taree

Passed peacefully

2nd August 2019

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Loving father of Roslyn, Kenneth, Peter, Dallas and their families. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather.



The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held in The Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witness, 383 Old Pacific Hwy, Swansea this Sunday 11th August 2019 service commencing at 11am.



'Forever Loved'



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.