|
|
MILLIGAN John Ross Late of Kurri Kurri
Formerly of Taree
Passed peacefully
2nd August 2019
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Loving father of Roslyn, Kenneth, Peter, Dallas and their families. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather.
The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held in The Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witness, 383 Old Pacific Hwy, Swansea this Sunday 11th August 2019 service commencing at 11am.
'Forever Loved'
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 9, 2019