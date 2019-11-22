|
PRICE John Robert Late of Coopernook. Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 16th November 2019.
Aged 81 years
Dearly loved husband of Delma. Much loved father and father in law of Kim & Ken, Darren & Rachel, Rob & Leanne, Danny & Meg. Cherished Poppy of Sally, Kirralee, Daniel, Jonah, Gabby, Izzie and Josh. Great Poppy of Miley and Sonny. Sadly missed by all extended family and friends.
John's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Saturday 23rd November.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 22, 2019