WILSON John Guy "Shifty" Late of Hillville and formerly of Sydney.
Passed away on Saturday 10th August 2019.
Aged 70 years
Beloved husband of Trish. A unique father to his children. Will be dearly missed by his Mum Daph and pre-deceased by his Father Reece. A much loved brother of Peter and Debbie.
A special man in the lives of all his extended family and Rebel Club Brothers.
The relatives and friends of the late Shifty Wilson are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Saturday 24th August.
