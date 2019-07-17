Home
John Elias AMBOUR

John Elias AMBOUR Notice
AMBOUR John Elias Late of Taree. Passed away at home surrounded by

his family on Monday 15th July 2019.



Aged 72 years



Dearly loved husband of May. Cherished Dad of Elisabeth & Yougan, Laila, Olivia & Savvas. Much loved Gidou of Helena. Loved son of Laila and Elias (dec). Sadly missed brother of Jack, Joseph, Zarief and all extended family and friends.



John's Funeral Service will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Victoria Street Taree, commencing at 1.30pm on Thursday 18th July, prior to his interment in the Dawson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Manning Valley Can Assist and Manning Valley Push for Palliative would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on July 17, 2019
