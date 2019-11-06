|
COOLING John Barry Known as Barry or Baz. Late of Old Bar.
Passed away surrounded by family on Sunday 3rd November 2019.
Aged 94 years
Beloved husband of Freda. Loving father to John & Cath. Father in-law to Michele. Proud and loving grandfather of Kris & Britt. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barry's Funeral Service to be held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pampoolah on Friday 8th November 2019 commencing at 3.00pm prior to cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkinson's Australia would be warmly appreciated. parkinsons.org.au
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 6, 2019